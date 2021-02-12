Plan the perfect date night out or in with Bonefish Grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy a date night in or night out at Bonefish Grill this Valentine’s Day! Through February 15, indulge in a Filet & Lobster Tail, featuring a 7 oz. filet alongside a seasoned and steamed cold water lobster tail. Pair it with their exclusive 20th Anniversary Weedon Island Wine Blend available by the bottle or glass.

Order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com or dine in whenever you’re ready

Bonefish Grill also offers guests easy dining solutions through our Family Bundles menu where guests can choose from a variety of land and sea options like Bang Bang Shrimp® Tacos, Chicken Marsala or Lily’s Chicken + Shrimp that includes salad, family-style sides and freshly-baked cookies that feed up to five people, starting at $30. These Family Bundles and our regular menu are available to order online for carryout or can be delivered via DoorDash and UberEATS.