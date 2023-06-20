KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amelia Bartlett is a writer, entrepreneur, and filmmaker based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The gifted artist helps others find their passion through a process called, Vision Casting. According to Bartlett’s website, vision is the most distilled epitomization of intention. When we imagine our intent, on a large scale or within the microcosm, what typically accompanies that intention is a vision.”

Bartlett helps people through the Vision Casting journey, which includes discovery, journaling, brain dump, and a vision board. To practice brain dumping, she writes, “Set a timer for five minutes and prepare to empty your brain onto the page. Let the words flow free with no worries for how it looks or sounds.”

Bartlett has joined the Maker City, which is Knoxville’s community of more than 400 makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers.

To learn more about Bartlett’s creative endeavors and Vision Casting, check out her website.