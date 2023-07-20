KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You’re feet can get in the way of your everyday life, but not anymore.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, one in ten people will be diagnosed with Plantar fasciitis. Many become diagnosed due to every day strains on their feet, however, there are some risk factors to consider. These include increased body weight, inactive lifestyle, and sitting for long periods of time.

Plantar Fasciitis is inflammation of the fascia along the bottom of the foot and can cause terrible pain.

If you are a nurse, marathon runner, teacher, or just trying to live a more active life, you should consider investing in footwear that can make these activities easier.

The Good Feet Store caters to anyone who might have or is looking to prevent chronic foot problems and pain. They off footwear and other products for children as young as six years old.

They aim to bring balance, comfort, and style to a variety of products used for arch support.

Whether you are athletic or not, The Good Feet Store is for anyone.

“Anyone can benefit from better support and alignment, whether for balance, pain relief,

performance enhancement, or injury prevention,” says District Manager, Rick O’Dneal.

With over 400 different arch support sizes and varieties, they offer free personalized fittings, to ensure you have chosen the perfect pair.

Let The Good Feet Store be a part of your wellness journey with their 3-Step System. This consists of three pairs of arch supports that work together to strengthen your arches and foot position, maintain that improved position, and relax your feet after a long day or workout.

Known as the foundation of the body, your feet are made up of 26 bones, 33 joints, and 100+ muscles and ligaments. With good foot alignment comes better alignment and posture for other parts such as your knees, hips, and back.

Did you know that there are four arches underneath your feet? The Inner Longitudinal Arch runs from the ball of your foot to the heel as is most used when moving your feet forward when walking. The Transverse Arch, which is hidden inside the foot, above your heel, allows for weight flexibility and range of movement. The Metatarsal Arch spreads across the foot and plays an important role. This arch allows you to hold weight. Good Feet Arch Supports all other arches to come together and work simultaneously.

With this many arches, it is imperative that you are wearing and using proper footwear.

With over 200 stores across the country, The Good Feet Store can be found here in the Turkey Creek Shopping Center. Currently, they are running a special for anyone looking to try them out.

During the month of July, if you purchase a 3-Step System you will receive a free pair of shoes.

For more information and to learn more, visit their website or call their location at (865) 205-0843.

