Play and stay in beautiful Polk County

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Soak up the sun with a “staycation” in Polk County, Tennessee.

From white-water rafting on the Ocoee River and tubing in the Hiwassee River to glider riding with a world-renowned glider and discovering history at the Ducktown Basin Museum, there’s so much to do and see in beautiful Polk County, Tennessee.

Stay a while and enjoy primitive lodging locations or luxurious options while spending time away in Polk County.

The Polk County Chamber of Commerce has more information on adventures, lodging and food and drink in Ocoee Country!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.