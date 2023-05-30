KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tellico Community Players, a community theater located in Loudon, showcases artists from the surrounding counties of Knox, Anderson, and McMinn, The theater presents several live theatrical productions each year.

This year, Tellico Community Players will feature A Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, which is directed by Lisa Silverman. It is a poignant, humorous, and powerful play based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow female astronomers at the Harvard Observatory during the early 1900s who overcame the challenges of their times to make groundbreaking scientific discoveries that would change the understanding of our universe and beyond.

If you are interested in helping out or working on one of the shows, Tellico Community Players is always looking for help. Whether you’re interested in acting on stage or helping behind the scenes with lighting, sound, costumes, props, or sets, there is something for everyone. They say no experience is necessary, just an interest in bringing plays to life onstage.

The play runs June 1-3 at 7:30 PM and June 4th at 1:30 PM at Tellico Community Playhouse at 304 Lakeside Plaza, Loudon, TN 37774.

To learn more about the play and about the Tellico Community Players, check out their website.