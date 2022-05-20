KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maggie and Owen each have a long history of being solo performers in the East Tennessee music scene, but through life’s interesting twists have come together as partners.

It is difficult to find someone that matches your musical esthetic, even more so to connect with someone at an even deeper level. But for Maggie and Owen Tharp that is exactly what happened without them trying. Having been musicians for most of their lives the two have come together to form a duo that transcends music and has led to a partnership that encompasses the adage “On the same page”. It will not take very long for a listener to feel this connection through their music as the chemistry between these two are unmistakable.

For more information you can follow the Maggie & Owen Bandcamp or their Instagram Page.