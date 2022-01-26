KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We go together like football games and chips and dip.

Chef Scott Whittaker stopped by the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to get us ready for playoff party snacks. The best way to go in these settings–– CHIPS & DIP.

With Chef Scott in the kitchen, you know you will not be enjoying any ordinary dip. He made us his famous jalapeno popper dip, as well as his pepperoni pizza dip. Both known to be a huge hit at your next football viewing party.

To book Chef Scott for your next event, call him at (865) 245-5522.