KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout the week, you may notice artists from across the country painting in Plein Air across Knoxville and East Tennessee.

The Guild of Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a special event, called Artists on Location. From Monday, April 17th through Friday, April 21st, talented artists will be painting outdoors in and around the Marble City.

These artists represent a carefully selected cohort and were selected through a careful, juried process.

You are invited to watch these artists, as they capture a wide variety of subject matter on canvas. They’ll be painting everything from urban street scenes to pastoral garden settings.

After the painters finalize their week-long illustrations, they will be sold on Saturday, April 22nd at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Proceeds from the sale will help benefit both the artists, as well as the Knoxville Museum of Art.

You can attend the Artists on Location art exhibition, sale, and reception at the Knoxville Museum of Art on Saturday, April 22nd, from 5:30 to 9 pm.

The event is free and open to the public. It will also include a cash bar.

For more information on how to attend the Knoxville Museum of Art’s exhibition, click here.