KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- It's time once again for an annual event that helps so many right here in East Tennessee. It's time for the PJ Parkinson's 5K/1k Walk. This year the event will look different due to social distancing with Covid, but there are several ways your family can form a team and still help this great cause. Isabelle Senft Daniel tells us more about the history of this tradition and how your family and friends can make a big difference for our neighbors fighting this disease.