KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A shopping experience like no other is back for the second time this year.

StateMint Style Consignment offers two major sales every year, and as the cooler weather is approaching get ready to find the best of fall and winter pieces. This year’s Fall event will be on Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2 at the Knoxville Expo Center.

Although seller registration is closed, there are still many ways to be a part of the event. Over 350 sellers are consigning this year and that is when you can shop until you drop. Item prices on clothing, handbags, hats accessories, and more will be set at 50-80 percent off the original store price.

Founder, Sarah Mcaffy, is excited to be entering their eighth year of a successful shopping experience. She says it takes a village to put this event together twice a year.

Volunteering is another way to be a part of the weekend. You can help sort through clothing and check out shoppers.

As of this year, StateMint Style has officially become a franchise. The first city to do so in Asheville, NC. Mcaffry says she is overwhelmed with joy to see her vision expand all over the country.

For more information, store times and more, visit their website.