GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Pam Sutton is the widow of the legendary moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, and she is joining forces with Sevier County native and Ole Smoky Founder, Joe Baker, to bring Popcorn’s original recipes to market. The collaboration is based on a shared goal to celebrate Appalachian heritage and paying tribute to the local whiskey icon.

“My family’s been in the East Tennessee mountains for well over 200 years and moonshine is just part of our culture,” Baker explains. “I’ve always respected our history and heritage and making moonshine whiskey is a big part of our story. Being trusted with the opportunity to honor Popcorn Sutton and share his genuine American whiskey—and a bit of our local history, to boot—is truly special.”

Ole Smoky Distillery is the No. 1 most visited distillery in the world, and Popcorn’s unique recipes will make their debut at four Ole Smoky distillery locations.

“My husband was moonshine whiskey’s greatest ambassador and its greatest craftsman,” says his widow, Pam Sutton. “His spirit will live on thanks to Joe’s efforts to share Popcorn’s life and the hard work he put into perfecting his craft.”

