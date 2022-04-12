KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new children’s book is catching the eyes of many parents and even schoolteachers.

A Little Spark, written by author Chris Parson’s, teaches kids no matter how big or small, they can create change and make a difference in this world.

The book isn’t just a book, it is an experience. Parents and even schoolteachers have unlimited resources to spend more quality time with kids.

Parson’s has created a website that features a space where parents can learn more on how continue to encourage their children to do great things. Schools have even taken notice to this new resource as well.

School systems have now dedicated certain classes and programs to follow A Little Spark, ensuring that teachers continue to motivate young ones to achieve greatness.

For more information on A Little Spark, you can order through Amazon, or get involved in the book’s full experience.