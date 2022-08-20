KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause.

PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission.

They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus Hall, owner of Marc Nelson Denim for a fashion show like no other.

Prominent businessman in the community walked the runway for a full men’s fashion show. Vols Basketball player, Josiah Jones and real estate agent, Travis McKinney were a few names that strutted on the catwalk.

PJ Parkinson’s serves as advocates for the those who have been affected by the disease. They provide support groups, seminars, and movement activities for those in all stages.

For more information and to get involved with the organization, visit their website.