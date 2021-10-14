KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking to get some exercise and help out a great cause, check out the 2021 Corryton Possum Chase 8-miler and 2-miler. Proceeds of the race benefit the Corryton Food Pantry.

The race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 30 at the Corryton Community & Senior Center. Organizers say calling the race the “Possum Chase” happened as a joke. Corryton is rural, and other than House Mountain State Park, there aren’t many notable attraction. However, the area does have a lot of critters, and anyone who runs in the area sees critters, alive or otherwise. As a joke, one organizer made resin opossums as awards. From there, more possum awards and memorabilia became a fun part of the race until it was suggested to add “Possum Chase” to the official name.

Race website: https://corrytonrace.weebly.com/