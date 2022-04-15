KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Postmodern Jukebox plays at The Tennessee Theatre tonight at 8pm. This talented ensemble combines pop hits with a historical twist that will whisk you away to long past eras.

Postmodern Jukebox, or PMJ for short, is a group of talented musicians that are a concept dreamt up by its founding member Scott Bradlee. PMJ blends genres as their signature style, taking top hits from the modern era and transforming them into odes to the past. From Miley Cyrus to Celine Dion you are sure to recognize a few of their pieces but will develop a whole new appreciation for the song through PMJ’s performance.

Postmodern Jukebox will perform at the Tennessee Theatre tonight at 8pm. The Tennessee Theatre is a staple of the community, playing host to various performing arts groups in and around the East Tennessee region. Although they put on various live musical acts throughout the year they also produce a successful broadway theater series that will be announced next week.

For tickets visit The Tennessee Theatre website. For more information on the performers visit the Postmodern Jukebox website.