Pottery exhibit for First Friday honors the life of Knoxville artist Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Soap, Candle and Gifts is honoring the life and legacy of local potter Bill Lee after he lost his fight to leukemia in October.

Jodi Bowlin, owner of Knoxville Soap, Candle and Gifts said this is the best way to remember her dear friend Bill.

“Bill walked into my store in Fountain City 12 years ago, with a few pieces of pottery to see if I would be interested in carrying his pottery in the store, and there was just this instant connection of friendliness and kindness, and you could see the skill level. He was a very talented man.”

Jeremy Hayes, a friend of Lee’s said he felt the call to work with Lee in some of his last months during his fight with leukemia.

“I gave him some rides to his appointments, once every three weeks, and then I tried to visit with him every week, and even got to visit him at his studio and see a lot of this amazing work of art,” Hayes said.

“Ultimately, this testifies that he lived a life to the fullest, despite the difficulties he faced, and I think some of that was his love for the ultimate potter, Jesus Christ,” Hayes said.

“In Bill’s passing, I feel that having his pottery here at the store, keeps his spirit alive, and he’s still with me as a vendor, even though he has passed,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin has carried Lee’s pottery in her store for 12 years, and now she is continuing to honor his legacy by hosting a 330-piece pottery exhibit in his honor. All profit made from this pottery sale, during the first weekend in November will be donated to Lee’s son.