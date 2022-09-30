POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principle.

I think we have all been there at one point, wandering the halls of high school when the thought pops into your head “If only I ran this place…”. Well for student at Powell High School, that dream became a reality. Meet Dr. Chad Smith a one-time student Panther and now, the renaissance school’s driving force that had quite the hill to climb when it came to Covid shutdowns. Current Juniors are spending their first year in the classrooms and Dr. Smith and his dedicated staff have gone out of their way to ignite the passion for the school that lacking due to years of remote learning.

If the festivities celebrating the football season are any indication, the teachers and staff at Powell High School exude enthusiasm and it is infectious. When the student body begin their chants you can feel the spirit come alive and with a passion Panther such as Dr. Smith running the show, it’s only going to get better from here.

For more information on the Powell High School renaissance program or any of their on-going events visit the Powell High School website.