POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School has a long tradition of having one of the most respected singing clubs in the country. Having been around for close to 30 years, conductor Jim Kennedy in the embodiment of Panther Pride.

The Powell High School Singers are a group of students that volunteer their time to hone their craft. Lead by Jim Kennedy who has been leading the group since he founded it decades ago takes great pride in his students and their dedication to the arts. You can find the Powell High School Singers performing throughout the community here in East Tennessee.

For more information or to find out when the next performance will be head over to the Powell High School Singers Instagram page.