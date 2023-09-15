POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Rivalry Thursday, sponsored by Exterior Home Solutions, wanted to highlight the ones on the sidelines cheering on their team. At Powell High School, there are the cheerleaders who provide school spirit, but right there next to them is their pep squad.

The pep squad consists of special needs students who have just as much passion for their school as anyone else. They cheer right a long with the rest of the cheer squad during football and basketball games. Powell High School is one of the only school’s in the county that has an inclusive cheer team.

Powell High School had so much more for us to explore apart from the lovely ladies that make up the pep squad. We talked with the drum major about preparing for each performance and members of the leadership club.