KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are looking to get new headshots, step up your social media game or have fun with your friends, a new business in South Knoxville is making that all possible.

Knox Selfie Lab, located at 906 Sevier Avenue, is your one stop shop for getting some awesome new pictures of yourself and your loved ones. With nearly 20 selfie spots with different backgrounds and interactive features, the picture-taking possibilities at Knox Selfie Lab are endless.

To find out more about booking the space for your next photoshoot or event, you can head to the Knox Selfie Lab website for more information.