FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Your dog can get some good exercise with a first of its kind business in the area.

19-year-old Preston Hennessy came up with the idea to launch Canine Runners Club, a mobile dog gym, during his senior year at Farragut High School. Not certain about his future plans post-graduation, he decided to upgrade Canine Runners Club from a side gig to his full-blown business.

Dog owners have the ability to book Hennessy’s services for 30 minute sessions. Hennessy will drive his van over to your house and run your dogs on state-of-the-art canine treadmills. This exercise will work out a dog’s hindleg muscles, helps with excessive energy, and can help dogs lose weight.

“My favorite part is just working with dogs everyday. Dogs are happy no matter the conditions of the day, and the most rewarding part is making someone or someone’s dog’s life better. I know [the dogs] are getting healthier, they’re having a good time, and they’re enjoying it. That’s the most rewarding part,” said Hennessy.

To utilize the services of the Canine Runners Club, your dog must must be at least 4 months old and up to date with all vaccinations. If your pet is able to walk on their own, they will be able to use the treadmills. To learn more about this mobile dog gym, you can head to the Canine Runners Club website for more information.