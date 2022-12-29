KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With winter bringing different illnesses along with cold weather, it’s important for people to keep their immune system strong and make sure their staying healthy in order to make sure they’re able to complete everyday tasks and spend time around loved ones.

Nurse practitioner, Danielle Mote with StatCare Pulmonary out of the Farragut office said there office see’s a lot of sick patients during this time of the year which is why it’s important to consider some basic skills that can help keep people out of the doctors office.

Taking your vitamins, exercising, getting enough rest, staying hydrated and washing your hands are only a few ways that can help make a large difference, but Mote said these simple things are key to keeping people healthy.

If you do however end up sick during these winter months, Mote expressed how important it is to keep it from spreading.

“If you’re sick, try to stay away from your loved ones,” she said.

Staying away from our loved ones can be a challenge, which is why the goal is to avoid getting sick at all costs. For more on StatCare and their offices, visit their website.