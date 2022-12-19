MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Health and wellness is always important to consider, especially during the holiday season. One thing practitioners are hoping people pay attention to during this time of year is mindfulness.

Ride the Wave Wellness defines mindfulness as the active practice of staying in the present moment. Around the holidays, and in most stressful and overwhelming times our minds go to the future or the past and doesn’t stay present.

Mindfulness strategies can easily be taught, which is something Ride the Wave Wellness offers through their wellness program.

In January they are kicking off their RESTORE series that anyone can sign up for. For more information visit their website.