KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new and innovative way to perform a Cholecystectomy is being performed in East Tennessee.

Premier Surgical Associates, serving 5 medical centers in the region, are equipped and ready to perform gallbladder removals fully laparoscopic and robotically-assisted.

This new way of operating is called the “Bikini Line” technique and was named after where the procedure takes place. The Bikini Line Technique is not only safe and feasible, but effective.

The primary reason this technique was created is to minimize scarring on the abdomen.

Dr. Schutter, Premier Surgical General Surgeon, advises this technique is new and one of its' kind.