KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Premier Vascular & Vein Center in Knoxville is offering free Vascular Screenings for Local Heroes like Veterans, Fire, Police, and rescue personnel age 50 on November 4th, 2023.

Untreated vascular disease puts patients at risk of having a deadly stroke or aneurysm, and many people may not realize they have vascular disease until it’s too late.

Vascular Surgeon Dr. Deanna Nelson shares more details about this free screening. Also, patients must be aware that screenings aren’t always covered by insurance, unless symptoms present themselves. However, patients may not present symptoms of some kinds of vascular disease.

That’s why taking advantage of this opportunity is so important. Free screenings can be a proactive way for patients to monitor and advocate for their own health.

To find out more or to schedule an appointment on Nov. 4, you can call their office at (865)-588-8229 or visit their website.