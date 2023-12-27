KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Afshin Skibba, a Vascular Surgeon with Premier Surgical Vascular and Vein Center, shares the VenaSeal Vein “gun” and how it’s used to treat veins.

As we age, our veins can lose elasticity and affect the blood flow in our legs. When our veins don’t function it can cause pain, swelling, and it even make the veins in our legs twist and bugle. These are called “Varicose Veins.”



Premier Surgical Vascular and Vein Center is educating viewers on:

–Why people get varicose veins

–What this new treatment for varicose veins is that uses medical grade “Super Glue”

–The advantages of the Vena-Seal treatment

–Who is a good candidate for the Vena-Seal treatment

and more!



