KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For a Vascular Surgeon, this is one worst scenarios you can be called to the Emergency Room for in the middle of the night. On this episode of Living East Tennessee, we are talking to the experts about a ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, also called a “Triple A”.

Dr. Maksim Gusev of Premier Vascular and Vein Center in Knoxville is here to explain why this is a condition Vascular Surgeons dread and what you should know.

For more information about Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, you can call Premier Surgical Vascular and Vein Center at (865) 588-8229 or visit their website.