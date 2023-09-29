KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October is Fire Prevention Month, which is used to raise fire safety awareness and help protect homes and families. Rural Metro has been working on keeping families safe since they’ve been established.

Throughout October they will hold open houses/ice cream socials at every station. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and get to know local firefighters. Here is the schedule:

Station 10 Blue 10/2 1830

Station 15 Green 10/3 1830

Station 16 Green 10/5 1830

Station 17 Blue 10/9 1830

Station 25 Green 10/10 1830

Station 26 Green 10/12 1830

Station 27 Blue 10/16 1830

Station 28 Red 10/17 1830

Station 30 Green 10/19 1830

Station 31 Green 10/23 1830

Station 32 Red 10/24 1830

Station 33 Green 10/14 TBD

Station 34 Red 10/26 1830

Station 36 Green 10/30 1830

Station 41 Red 10/31 1830

Station 42 Green 10/28 TBD

Station 44 Green 10/21 TBD

TBD times will be scheduled as UT announces game times for those Saturdays.

For more on the scheduled events and on Rural Metro, visit their website.