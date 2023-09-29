KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) October is Fire Prevention Month, which is used to raise fire safety awareness and help protect homes and families. Rural Metro has been working on keeping families safe since they’ve been established.

Throughout October they will hold open houses/ice cream socials at every station. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and get to know local firefighters. Here is the schedule:

  • Station 10           Blue       10/2                      1830
  • Station 15           Green    10/3                      1830
  • Station 16           Green    10/5                      1830
  • Station 17           Blue       10/9                      1830
  • Station 25           Green    10/10                   1830
  • Station 26           Green    10/12                   1830
  • Station 27           Blue       10/16                   1830
  • Station 28           Red        10/17                   1830
  • Station 30           Green    10/19                   1830
  • Station 31           Green    10/23                   1830
  • Station 32           Red        10/24                   1830
  • Station 33           Green    10/14                   TBD
  • Station 34           Red        10/26                   1830
  • Station 36           Green    10/30                   1830
  • Station 41           Red        10/31                   1830
  • Station 42           Green    10/28                   TBD
  • Station 44           Green    10/21                   TBD

TBD times will be scheduled as UT announces game times for those Saturdays.

For more on the scheduled events and on Rural Metro, visit their website.