KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October is Fire Prevention Month, which is used to raise fire safety awareness and help protect homes and families. Rural Metro has been working on keeping families safe since they’ve been established.
Throughout October they will hold open houses/ice cream socials at every station. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and get to know local firefighters. Here is the schedule:
- Station 10 Blue 10/2 1830
- Station 15 Green 10/3 1830
- Station 16 Green 10/5 1830
- Station 17 Blue 10/9 1830
- Station 25 Green 10/10 1830
- Station 26 Green 10/12 1830
- Station 27 Blue 10/16 1830
- Station 28 Red 10/17 1830
- Station 30 Green 10/19 1830
- Station 31 Green 10/23 1830
- Station 32 Red 10/24 1830
- Station 33 Green 10/14 TBD
- Station 34 Red 10/26 1830
- Station 36 Green 10/30 1830
- Station 41 Red 10/31 1830
- Station 42 Green 10/28 TBD
- Station 44 Green 10/21 TBD
TBD times will be scheduled as UT announces game times for those Saturdays.
For more on the scheduled events and on Rural Metro, visit their website.