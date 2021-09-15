Preparing your family for disasters during National Preparedness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with events both in-person and online in order to share the histories, cultures and contributions of residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The observation of celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Americans and residents actually began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson but was later expanded by President Ronald Regan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period that begins Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.