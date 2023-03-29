KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local theater is set to host a film night dedicated to several world-renowned country-blues musicians.

On Wednesday, March 29 Central Cinema will be premiering the film trailer for Hurt: A Mississippi Inspiration from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The night will feature country-blues icon Mississippi John Hurt and his influence on other musicians throughout history. The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) curated a film of early, rural life in the South, and a screening of Louie Bluie, created in 1985, about Campbell County’s Howard Armstrong.

The night’s proceeds will go to benefit the Mississippi John Hurt Foundation (MJHF), created by his granddaughter, Mary Frances Hurt. She will also be in attendance for commentary and questions following the film.

The MJHF mission is to preserve the legacy of John Smith Hurt, professionally known as Mississippi John Hurt, through his property preservation and providing musical and educational opportunities to disadvantaged youth.

The highly anticipated film, Hurt: A Mississippi Inspiration, has been produced in Knoxville by the Draft Agency.

The foundation is always collecting donations to continue its mission. Click here to donate.