WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A museum that just opened its doors a few months ago is a show of love and support for the communities in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Heritage Museum, which opened back in December, gives people an opportunity to learn more about the history of the area in which it is located. Their latest exhibit focuses on the mining community of Gobey, and will be on display through the end of the month.

The Heritage Museum is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about what is going on at the Heritage Museum, you can head to the Morgan County Genealogical & Historical Society Facebook page for more information.