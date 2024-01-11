KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee loves being able to shine a light on makers in the East Tennessee region, and Pretentious Craft Co is one maker providing a craft in more than one way.

Founder Matthew Cummings is an artist and found a love creating beer and beautiful glasses for the craft brew itself. Cummings Pretentious Craft Co ships glasses and glass items all around the world, and you can even experience his artistry at other local places in East Tennessee.

Next door to his Glass Blowing workshop, Matthew has all his beers on tap for you to enjoy in an original glass.

Located in the heart of Downtown Knoxville in the Old City, Pretentious Craft Co is serving up some of the most fun and exhilarating hops you’ll experience. While you’re there, you can also make your own glass with their Glassblowing Class and Workshop!

Check out Veronica’s unique experience with the workshop and more!

Visit their website to learn more about Pretentious Craft Co.