KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville First seventh-day adventist church to host Prevention starts with all, the Chris Herren story.

Chris Herren was an All-American basketball player and had a stint in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets before struggling with the disease of addiction. Chris has been in recovery since 2008 and now travels the country sharing his story in hopes that it will inspire others. On Thursday January 20th Chris will share his life’s journey in Knoxville at the Knoxville First seventh-day adventist church. This event is free to attend and will also provide a resource fair before and after Chris’s speech that will help those in search of support.

For more information on Prevention starts with all or to preregister for the event visit the event page.