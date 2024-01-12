MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Primary Players is the Clayton Center for the Arts premier Children’s Theatre group and will be performing Finding Nemo Junior!

It was founded in 2005 by a former school teacher who noted that the standard school curriculum left insufficient time in the classroom for the performing arts. Primary Players has grown into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit drama organization devoted to young people from ages 8 to 18 who love acting, singing, dancing and learning about the many aspects of theatrical production. With the mission to educate, entertain and enrich lives through the magic of theatre, the volunteer based board members and parents put in hundreds of hours to make this possible for kids of all ages in East Tennessee.

Hear from the performers themselves, too.

You can get involved and get tickets to this one-of-a-kind performance, too! Visit their website to find out more information.

Finding Nemo Jr.

January 12-14, Clayton Center for the Arts, Maryville

Ticket Pricing: General Admission

$18.00 Adults

$15.00 Students 12 and Under

Free: 5 and Under