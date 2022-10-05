KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Play dress up with all of your favorite characters.

Tis the season for all things Halloween and cosplay, Princess Parties by Mary Katherine are giving you a fun night for everyone in the family.

On Sunday, October 30 enjoy a Villains and Princess Party at the Rose Center in Morristown. The event will feature you and your child’s favorite characters, a costume contest, and a candy assortment like no other. Tickets are online now.

Mary started Princess Parties in late 2019, and although the pandemic hit shortly after, it did not stop her from putting smiles on kids faces.’ She held virtual meet and greets all throughout the pandemic for birthday parties and special events. The business was created to spark fantasy, imagination, and bring smiles to your young ones. Mary says her only hope is that children will have last memories of a magical experience.

For more information and how to book Mary for your special event, visit their website.