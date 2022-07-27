KODAK, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — Few things go together like warm summer evenings and baseball.

Aris M. Theofanopoulos is the assistant general manager for the Tennessee Smokies. He stopped by Living East Tennessee studios on Wednesday to share this weekend’s special promotions — and spilled on which one is his favorite.

Princesses at the Park – Friday, July 29

“It’s going to be Princesses in the Park night, and it’s not just because Im a big princess fan. but because we can invite people out that don’t normally come to a ballgame,” Theofanopoulos said. “So maybe a family with two little girls, three little girls can come out and see the princesses — the royalty at Smokies Stadium — and then maybe fall in love with America’s favorite pastime.”

Hints were dropped during the interview that a few princesses would be singing during the game, and maybe even throwing out the first pitch. There will be fireworks at the conclusion of the game, he said.

90s Night at Smokies Stadium – Saturday, July 30

90s night at the ballpark feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They’ll be on-site meeting and greeting fans.

“They’re taking time off from fighting crime to come see America’s friendliest ballpark on Saturday,” Theofanopoulos said.

A post-game dance party will happen, as well as a 90s-themed fireworks show.

Beerfest on Aug. 6

Local breweries will descend on the Smokies ballpark in August for the Tennessee Smokies Beerfest. The dog friendly event will feature a tasting glass giveaway and unlimited pours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Use the code of BEER2022 will get $5 off admission.

Learn more by visiting smokiesbaseball.com or calling 865-286-2300.