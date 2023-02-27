KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local program is helping men within the prison system reenter society.

Men of Valor started in Nashville with their mission to introduce incarcerated men to God and also helping them become productive men within society.

The Man of Valor is known as a man who prays and knows God. This program does

In September 2022 they opened their Knoxville location in Dogan-Giather Flats. The programs they offer these men include mentoring, counseling, anger management, training in biblical values and more.

Thirty former inmates have moved into the Knoxville housing location called, Valor Way. These men go through lessons and testimonies that range from all topics they might encounter. From employment, to the ongoing stressors of Covid-19, there is always onsite help when needed.

The Men of Valor program helps men of all ages find life after prison. The support these men receive allow them to become Godly men within society and contribute back to the community they live in.

If you would like to help and get involved, the Men of Valor will be holding a breakfast on Tuesday, April 26 at 7:00am at The Press Room. Register here.

Donations and volunteers are always needed, visit their website for more information.