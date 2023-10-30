KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gary Touslon was a Professional Golf Coach for over 30-years and now lives with Parkinson’s. The Gary Toulson Pro-Am tournament has been formed in his honor and proceeds will go to benefit PJ Parkinson’s, a support group of Blount County and a 501(c)(3) organization raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

PJ Parkinson’s provides in-person support, resources, and advocates for those living with Parkinson’s Disease or caring for a loved one impacted by Parkinson’s. You can learn more by visiting their website.