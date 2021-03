KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pack a lunch, save money and eat healthier!

Celebrating National Pack Your Lunch Day is a friendly way to remind others just how lucrative and delicious packing a lunch can be.

Chef David Ferguson of Family Meal: Private Chef To Go shares tips and tricks on how to make packed lunches worthwhile.

Still not interested in packing your own meals? Chef Ferguson offers family meals, custom meal prep and catering for those looking to hire a private chef.