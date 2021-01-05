Producer Justin shares a TikTok-inspired recipe for Pizza Pot Pie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many of us have been cooking at home a lot more these days. If you need inspiration to spice up your menu, social media could be the place to turn. Our producer Justin discovered this Pizza Pot Pie on TikTok, and says it has quickly become a family favorite.
INGREDIENTS:
- Pizza dough
- Pizza sauce
- Shredded cheese
- Sliced cheese
- Pizza toppings
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Make pizza dough according to package directions. Set aside.
- In a ramekin, or other oven-safe round pan, pour a layer of your pizza sauce.
- Next, layer on your shredded cheese and sliced cheese.
- After that, add your chosen pizza toppings.
- Finish your filling, by pouring a little more pizza sauce over the toppings.
- Once your filling is complete, prepare your pizza dough by rolling it out to fit over your round oven pan. Allow dough to hang over the sides, as you will need it to form a bowl once the pizza comes out of the oven.
- After your dough is in place, mix olive oil, garlic (powder or minced), and Italian seasoning. Brush mixture over pizza dough.
- Bake in the oven on 400 degrees until your crust is golden brown.
- Take your pizza out of the oven, and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Then, place a plate over the crust and flip pizza to crust side down.
- Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy!