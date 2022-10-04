KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming play for all ages is coming to Knoxville.

The River and Rail Theatre is a non-profit theatre production company that operates out of the Old City Performing Arts Center in Downtown Knoxville. From now until Sunday, October 9 you can see the play based on the best selling book, “The Little Prince.” Tickets are online now.

“The story is based off the popular children’s story about taking on an imaginative and playful perspective, reminding us all what it is like to look at the world through children’s eyes again.” says Managing Director, Kenneth Hairing.

There are many ways to get involved with the theatre company. Volunteering as a cast member, production staff, or even donating to their mission can greatly help.

For more information and upcoming productions, visit their website.