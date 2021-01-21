Professional organizer shares tips on organization and hosts big giveaway for new clients in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new year is in full swing, but it’s not too late to achieve those organization goals!

Andrea Crouse, professional organizer, personal assistant and founder of Event Excellence, showcases her tips and tricks in the kitchen as she gives one living space a new, internal look.

Event Excellence not only focuses on organization needs, but also sets the scene and creates lasting memories through custom events and personal concierge and assistant services.

Interested in booking Andrea? Head online to book now, and enter to win a free consultation in the new year!