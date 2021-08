KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After finding success with their first location in West Knoxville, Proper Popcorn has opened up a new shop in Market Square.

Not only does Proper Popcorn offer hand-crafted, small batch popcorn flavors, but you will also find candy, glass bottle sodas, trinkets, and much more inside of their stores. You can head to the Proper Popcorn website for more information.