Prost! to Ober Gatlinburg’s new specialty burger

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Season of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg has created a special burger with some German inspiration.

The “Schnitzel Burger” is blend of angus beef and pork with German breadcrumbs, sweet
and tangy sautéed onion, bacon and dill-infused mayo on a toasted pretzel bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

A new hotel in Knoxville's Old City

CDC: It's okay to get flu and COVID vaccine at the same time

Knoxville family able to get new van thanks to community support

Norm Macdonald dead at 61 after cancer battle

$700,000 investment in Knox Coutny dog parks & splash pads

Scott High School to going virtual learning