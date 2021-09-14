Prost! to Ober Gatlinburg’s new specialty burger

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Season of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg has created a special burger with some German inspiration.

The “Schnitzel Burger” is blend of angus beef and pork with German breadcrumbs, sweet

and tangy sautéed onion, bacon and dill-infused mayo on a toasted pretzel bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”