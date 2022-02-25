KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Life Safety Inspections joins us in the studio to teach us not only how to use a fire extinguisher, but how using one could potentially save your life.

A house fire is a terrifying prospect, especially when you consider that a fire can spread rapidly, quickly engulfing your home and requiring you to make decisions in the moment. But Life Safety Inspections gives you the tools to make a plan, have the proper equipment located in the right spots, and how to then use that equipment to protect your loved ones for long enough to get everyone to safety.

For more information visit the Life Safety Inspections website