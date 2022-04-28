KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Avoid having your personal documents and information in the wrong hands with the help of an upcoming event.

On Saturday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Shred Day will be in full swing at the 1306 N Broadway. 3 boxes per car.

Shred Day is an initiative put on by WATE Six on Your Side, Shred ProSecure, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Criminal Divisions Unit to help community members protect personal and sensitive documents.

James Knipper, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Division’s Unit, explains why discarding these items are necessary. From identity theft, credit card fraud, and data breaches you can end up in a compromising situation.

Items to shred include bank statements, canceled checks, and any documents including personal information.

Click here for more information on Shred Day 2022.