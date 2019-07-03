Protect your pets from fireworks on July 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunny is a 7 year old sweetheart, looking for her forever home. You can find her at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Many of us will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, but for our four-legged friends, it can be a frightening night. While humans don’t always mind the loud sounds, they can be terrifying for our pets. We would like to offer some safety tips for your furry friends to help keep them safe this holiday weekend.

Make sure to keep your pet in your home if possible. This allows you to keep them further away from the sound, and you can even provide soft music for them to listen to while you are out celebrating. If you are taking your pet outside, make sure they are wearing a secure harness, not just a collar. This will give you more control if they do become afraid. Make sure your pet is micro-chipped and has an ID tag! This is the best way to find your pet if they get lost.

July is Lost Pet Prevention Month, and this weekend is annually one of the highest for lost animals reported to animal control.