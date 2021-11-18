KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holidays coming up, many people will be spending more time in the kitchen or cooking larger meals than usual. KUB wants to remind customers of the proper way to dispose of grease.

Grease should never be disposed of down the drain. Many people think that flushing the drain with hot water helps but that’s actually not true. Pouring grease down your drain results in backups and costly repairs in home plumbing and KUB’s system. Where should grease be disposed of? Instead of pouring grease down the drain, line a metal can with a heat-resistant oven bag and pour in slightly cooled grease. Be very careful while doing this. Once the metal can and bag are full, throw it away in the trash and begin with a new bag.

With pipes, “out of sight, out of mind” is not the right method? That’s not just related to your kitchen sink. You should also never flush anything down the toilet that isn’t extremely obvious. Not even wipes labeled “flushable.” These wipes and other materials are harmful to your plumbing system, KUB’s equipment and even the environment.

Learn more about how to properly dispose of these items at www.kub.org/protect.