KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Desperate times call for desperate measures, but a local organization is making it their mission to help those not make those kinds of decisions.

April is National Safe Haven Awareness Month, a month long dedication to educating and advocating newborns and moms in unfortune circumstances.

Safe havens allow new mothers who cannot care for their newborns, anonymously surrender their babies’ to fully trained first responders and well-equipped volunteers. In Tennessee, women have up to 2 weeks of birth to surrender.

This empowering, brave decision helps mothers, while also ensuring the baby will be safe and unharmed.

Safe Haven laws have been around since the late 90s, and the state of Tennessee is doing its’ part to keep mothers and their babies at the forefront of this ongoing epidemic.

In October of 2000, a young girl in Townsend, TN had left her unwanted baby in a shed, only to be found dead. The Safe Haven law in Tennessee was then enacted a year later in 2001, allowing mothers to not have to resort to abandonment.

This legal transfer helps the mother make a very hard decision, while also ensuring the baby will be safe and unharmed. A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee has been serving the state since the start of the law, and are doing their part to keep this important conversation going.

On Friday, May 13, they will be holding their Swings that Save golf fundraiser. Get out and play a few rounds of golf while enjoying food and fun prizes. This event will go to benefit A Secret Safe Place for Newborns.

For ticket information and how you can get involved in their mission, visit their website.