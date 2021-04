KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - 2021 brought about a new challenge for Knoxville native, Mark Morgan, as he was determined to begin a new journey across the Volunteer State.

Morgan's goal is to take a photo at all 95 of Tennessee's county courthouses, a mission he declared at the end of 2020, only to be confirmed by a book he received from his parents during Christmas entitled, "Tennessee Taproots."